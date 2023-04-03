Home States Odisha

Paradip port handles record cargo of over 135 million tonne in 2022-23

The port has been able to improve its berth productivity to 31,050 MT from 27,295 MT of previous financial year, thus registering 13.76 per cent growth.

Published: 03rd April 2023 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Paradip Port

A view of the Paradip Port in Odisha | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Paradip Port has handled its highest-ever annual cargo of 135.36 million tonne in 2022-23 against 116.13 million tonne during the previous financial year registering a growth of 16.56 per cent. The growth in cargo handling achieved by Paradip Port is the highest among all ports of the country, said Paradip Port Trust chairman P L Haranadh here on Sunday.

He said port has achieved highest ever coastal shipping traffic of 58.42 million tonne which is 38 per cent more than the previous year. The thermal coal coastal shipping has grown by 14 MT over the previous year cargo handling and it is emerging as a hub for coastal shipping in the country.

The port has been able to improve its berth productivity to 31,050 MT from 27,295 MT of previous financial year, thus registering 13.76 per cent growth. The berth productivity achieved by the port is the highest among all the ports of the country.

With 289 million tonne rated capacity, Paradip Port is poised to cross 300 million tonne capacity in another three years with the commissioning of western dock project. The western dock project with 25 million metric tonnes capacity has been awarded to JSPL during 2022-23.

PPT which has mechanised 80 per cent of the berths plans to become 100 per cent mechanised by 2030. Plan are afoot to add another four berths for which requisite approval will be taken.It is planning to improve the connectivity by commissioning two road flyovers within its premises with a cost of Rs 150 crore to avoid surface crossing of rail and road traffic.

This will enable the port to handle road traffic seamlessly, he added. As a part of its port lead industrialisation initiatives, the port has allotted 769 acre of land to various industries which will bring more than Rs 8,700 crore of investment and thus attracting 50 million tonne of traffic to port.

PPT has also planned to develop 10 MW solar power plant to power the operations of the port, totally by renewable energy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paradip Port cargo
India Matters
Assistant professor Hari Padman (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: Faculty arrested by Chennai police
Police examining the materials recovered from the bag, which the suspect discarded after the attack on the passengers on the train near Elathur in Kozhikode 
Kerala: Three dead, eight injured as man sets co-passenger on fire in train
Screengrab of the video posted by BJP on Twitter
BJP steps up offensive against Cong, releases video of ‘corruption’
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI policy meet and macroeconomic data to guide market this week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp