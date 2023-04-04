Holding plates, students walk 1.5 km over MDM complaint

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Holding plates of rice, students of Vinod Ray Government Upper Primary School in Mayurbhanj’s Rasgovindpur walked more than 1.5 km on Monday to meet the local block development officer (BDO) to air their grievances about mismanagement in mid-day meal (MDM) programme.

The agitating students also staged a dharna in front of the Rasgovindpur block office for over four hours as the BDO was attending a meeting at the Mayurbhanj collectorate in Baripada. The students alleged that the self-help group (SHG) tasked with managing the MDM programme in the school was providing less supplies and ration for preparation of the noon meals.

On the day, the SHG reportedly provided only 1 kg of dal instead of the required 3 kg due to which many students were forced to eat only rice for lunch. In protest, the students marched to the BDO’s office holding their lunch plates containing only rice.

“Such incidents are a regular affair in the school. After the matter was brought to the notice of the district education office, the SHG served us proper meals for some days and again reverted to its old practice. Despite repeated complaints, no action is being taken against the SHG concerned,” claimed the students.

On being informed about the protest, Rasgovindpur BDO Lalatendu Si reached the block office at around 5 pm. The students called off their dharna after the BDO assured them of conducting a thorough probe into their complaints. If the allegations are found to be true, necessary action will be taken against the SHG, Si said. Around 120 students are enrolled in Vinod Ray Government Upper Primary School.

