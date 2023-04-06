Central Banking awards for RBI governor, SecurEyes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das and SecurEyes, were awarded at the Central Banking Awards-2023. SecurEyes, an Indian firm having expertise in cyber security received a Technology Services award for its flagship product RegTrac.

Using this technology, central banks, regulators, and supervisory authorities are able to take decisions based on accurate data, risks posed by the supervised entities thereby enabling their growth and innovation while at the same time keeping them stable and consumers protected.

“The product will go a long way towards helping the central banks with enhanced supervisory capabilities to manage risks and compliance,” said co-founder and chief technology officer of SecurEyes, Seemanta Patnaik.

This recognition is a testament to the hard work and the dedication of our team in developing innovative solutions that address the growing cyber security threats faced by the banking industry globally, he said.

The Central Banking Awards recognise the outstanding achievements of individuals and organisations that create a significant impact in the central banking community. Das was conferred with the Governor of the Year award.

