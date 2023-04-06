Home States Odisha

Central Banking awards for RBI governor, SecurEyes

The Central Banking Awards recognise the outstanding achievements of individuals and organisations that create a significant impact in the central banking community.

Published: 06th April 2023 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das and SecurEyes, were awarded at the Central Banking Awards-2023. SecurEyes, an Indian firm having expertise in cyber security received a Technology Services award for its flagship product RegTrac.

Using this technology, central banks, regulators, and supervisory authorities are able to take decisions based on accurate data, risks posed by the supervised entities thereby enabling their growth and innovation while at the same time keeping them stable and consumers protected.

“The product will go a long way towards helping the central banks with enhanced supervisory capabilities to manage risks and compliance,” said co-founder and chief technology officer of SecurEyes, Seemanta Patnaik.

This recognition is a testament to the hard work and the dedication of our team in developing innovative solutions that address the growing cyber security threats faced by the banking industry globally, he said.

The Central Banking Awards recognise the outstanding achievements of individuals and organisations that create a significant impact in the central banking community. Das was conferred with the Governor of the Year award.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SecurEyes RBI governor Shaktikanta Das Technology Services award Central Banking Awards
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp