Odisha Police arms itself with AI to identify criminals

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police is all set to implement an artificial intelligence (AI)-based facial recognition system to track persons with criminal records. A mobile application to instantly verify their criminal history is also being developed.

The facial recognition technology (FRT) was procured from a New Delhi-based firm. “The new AI- based system will be operational within three months. A mobile app is also being developed so that police conducting naka checks in various parts of the state can immediately click photographs and check if anyone has criminal antecedents by using the FRT,” said a senior officer at Odisha Police Headquarters in Cuttack.

The FRT technology will be integrated with Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS). Currently, photographs of 20,000 to 25,000 persons with criminal records are available on the CCTNS.

The photographs are being uploaded on CCTNS since over last two years. The SPs of all districts will be directed to upload the photographs of accused who were arrested in the last 15 to 20 years to achieve effective output from the FRT, sources informed.

The SPs will also be instructed to ensure the photographs are taken in three different angles having views from the front, right and left sides. Matches of above 70 per cent similarity generated by the FRT system will be treated as positive results.

Meanwhile, Odisha Police is developing an AI-based search engine which will be integrated with the CCTNS. One of the key features of the technology will be it will quickly offer several possible names of the accused/suspects based on phonetics by matching the words typed in the AI search engine.

Police officers will be able to search a particular name having different spellings. If an accused’s name is Ajay Mohanty in a FIR registered against him earlier, the search engine will display all such names having different spellings if typed differently, said a police officer.

