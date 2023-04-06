Home States Odisha

Secretaries asked to visit rural areas, make night halts

In a letter to all secretaries, development commissioner-cum-additional chief secretary Anu Garg has asked the officials to visit the villages and blocks in the third week of every month.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Secretaries of different departments and senior officers will have to make extensive field visits and night halts in remote and rural areas of the state for effective monitoring and review of the implementation of different government schemes.

This will not only make the administration people-friendly and responsive through the redressal of public grievances, but help getting feedback from the citizens about the efficacy of the schemes and programmes. This apart, regular visits by officials would get them closer to people and win their confidence for better governance. The field visits of the secretaries will start from the last week of April.

The state government has decided not to schedule any review meeting in the Lok Seva Bhavan in the third week of the month so that secretaries and senior officials can plan in advance about their tours. Apart from review of the implementation of the government programmes, officials have been asked to interact with the people at the grassroots level to get feedback.

The secretaries will have to review projects which are lying defunct and incomplete to find out how those can be revived. On the basis of feedback from people and officials at the panchayat and block level, senior officials have been asked to pinpoint loopholes in the system, work out effective strategies and suggest solution mechanisms to move forward the stuck projects and programmes.

However, this is not for the first time that the state government has asked secretaries to make field visits to review the implementation of schemes. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had asked the secretaries and senior district officials in October 2017 to undertake periodic field visits for ensuring proper implementation of government schemes. But the directive could not be implemented fully.

People friendly initiative

The move will help the government get feedback from people on its schemes and programmes
No review meeting has been scheduled in Lok Seva Bhavan in the third week
The secretaries will have to review projects which are lying defunct

