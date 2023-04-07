30-year-old adult tusker killed by speeding train in Odisha's Angul district

Home States Odisha

The 30-year-old tusker was run over by Sambalpur-Shalimar Mahima Gosain Express near Dehurisahi under the Jarpada forest range, sources said. 

By Express News Service

ANGUL: An adult tusker was killed after being hit by a train near Jarpada railway station in Angul district on Thursday night.

The 30-year-old tusker was run over by Sambalpur-Shalimar Mahima Gosain Express near Dehurisahi under the Jarpada forest range, sources said. 

Angul Circle RCCF M Yogajayanand, DFO Bibek Kumar and other senior officials rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

The weekly express train was running at a high speed between Angul and Sambalpur said Angul DFO, after the preliminary investigation. 

“It hit the tusker, which was crossing the track near Dehurisahi, about one km from Jarpada station at about 9.30 pm. The adult elephant that was on its way from Para to Salia reserve forest died on the spot,” he said.

Forest officials informed that the tusker was alone. They said the trains on the route have been asked not to exceed 25 kmph speed. An investigation is on to ascertain the speed of the train and to assess the circumstances under which the mishap occurred. 

This is the second such incident in less than a year. In May last year, three elephants including two calves were killed after being hit by a train carrying iron ore near Joda in the Keonjhar district. They were part of a herd of 22 elephants. 

