Loud DJ music kills village youth in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: High decibel sound produced from a DJ unit allegedly led to the death of a 23-year-old youth in Barahipur village within Mahanga police limits on Thursday.

The victim, Rajesh Sethi, was dancing to DJ music during a religious procession of Baidei Baba Matha for Chaiti festival when he suddenly collapsed. Sethi was rushed to Mahanga community health centre where doctors declared him brought dead.

A doctor said Sethi might have suffered a heart attack due to the high-decibel sound produced by the DJ unit. Sound over 120 decibels can be fatal for human beings. Sethi’s body has been to SCB Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.“We have registered a case of unnatural death and further investigation into the matter is on,” said Mahanga IIC Bijay Kumar Mallik.

CUTTACK: High decibel sound produced from a DJ unit allegedly led to the death of a 23-year-old youth in Barahipur village within Mahanga police limits on Thursday. The victim, Rajesh Sethi, was dancing to DJ music during a religious procession of Baidei Baba Matha for Chaiti festival when he suddenly collapsed. Sethi was rushed to Mahanga community health centre where doctors declared him brought dead. A doctor said Sethi might have suffered a heart attack due to the high-decibel sound produced by the DJ unit. Sound over 120 decibels can be fatal for human beings. Sethi’s body has been to SCB Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.“We have registered a case of unnatural death and further investigation into the matter is on,” said Mahanga IIC Bijay Kumar Mallik.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });