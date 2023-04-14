Home States Odisha

Boat capsizes in Kolab; one drown, three missing  

A person drowned and three others went missing after a country boat capsized in Kolab reservoir here on Thursday.

By Express News Service

KORAPUT:  A person drowned and three others went missing after a country boat capsized in Kolab reservoir here on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Babita Hantal of Mukhibidei village in Rajput panchayat. The three missing persons are Savitri Kirsani, Rama Kirsani and Kamu Baldi of Umbel village. The victims are aged between 15 and 25 years.

Sources said the mishap took place in the reservoir between Umbel and Tentalipada. Eight persons of Mukhibidei had gone to watch a tribal play staged during the Chaiti festival in Umbel village. They were returning to their village when the boat capsized in the middle of the reservoir. While four persons managed to swim to safety, the rest went missing.

On being informed, police and fire services personnel of Semiliguda reached the spot and launched a search operation for the missing persons.  After extensive search, Babita’s body was recovered from the reservoir. Police said the search operation was suspended due to darkness. It will resume on Friday.

