Home States Odisha

IPL betting racket busted, five arrested in Odisha

Nuapada SP Gundala Reddy Raghavendra said during night patrolling, Jonk police received information about IPL betting racket being run in a house behind Ram Temple at Khariar Road. 

Published: 14th April 2023 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Representational Image

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Jonk police busted a gambling den at Khariar Road here and arrested five persons for their involvement in IPL betting on Wednesday.

Nuapada SP Gundala Reddy Raghavendra said during night patrolling, Jonk police received information about IPL betting racket being run in a house behind Ram Temple at Khariar Road. 

Subsequently, a police team raided the house and arrested the five accused who belong to Raipur, Bemetara and Rajnandgaon areas in Chhattisgarh. Police recovered 21 mobile phones, four laptops, 15 ATM cards, 10 cheque books and five bank passbooks from them.

The SP said the accused were running the racket through two online betting websites. All the transactions were carried out online. Efforts are underway to nab the kingpin of the racket.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL IPL betting
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'What a disgrace': Tharoor on removal of Maulana Azad references from NCERT textbook
A view of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Admin disallows Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar
A rally against AFSPA in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | EPS)
Centre refuses to prosecute 30 Army men over Nagaland civilian killings
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Former Karnataka deputy CM Savadi, denied ticket by BJP, meets Congress leaders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp