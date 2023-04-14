IPL betting racket busted, five arrested in Odisha

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Jonk police busted a gambling den at Khariar Road here and arrested five persons for their involvement in IPL betting on Wednesday.

Nuapada SP Gundala Reddy Raghavendra said during night patrolling, Jonk police received information about IPL betting racket being run in a house behind Ram Temple at Khariar Road.

Subsequently, a police team raided the house and arrested the five accused who belong to Raipur, Bemetara and Rajnandgaon areas in Chhattisgarh. Police recovered 21 mobile phones, four laptops, 15 ATM cards, 10 cheque books and five bank passbooks from them.

The SP said the accused were running the racket through two online betting websites. All the transactions were carried out online. Efforts are underway to nab the kingpin of the racket.

NUAPADA: Jonk police busted a gambling den at Khariar Road here and arrested five persons for their involvement in IPL betting on Wednesday. Nuapada SP Gundala Reddy Raghavendra said during night patrolling, Jonk police received information about IPL betting racket being run in a house behind Ram Temple at Khariar Road. Subsequently, a police team raided the house and arrested the five accused who belong to Raipur, Bemetara and Rajnandgaon areas in Chhattisgarh. Police recovered 21 mobile phones, four laptops, 15 ATM cards, 10 cheque books and five bank passbooks from them.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The SP said the accused were running the racket through two online betting websites. All the transactions were carried out online. Efforts are underway to nab the kingpin of the racket.