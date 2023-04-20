Home States Odisha

Odisha kicks off land acquisition process for proposed Shree Jagannath International Airport at Puri

However, no rehabilitation and resettlement is required as the land parcels are free of human habitations.

Published: 20th April 2023 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2023 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Flight, airplane, plane

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a big push for the proposed Shree Jagannath International Airport at Puri, the state government has begun the process for land acquisition following favourable obstacle limitation surfaces (OLS) survey.Around 1,164 acre including 68 acre of forest land and 221.48 acre private land will be acquired for the greenfield project in Sipasarubali and Sandhapur areas under Brahmagiri tehsil.

The project has been put on fast track with a target for completion by 2025. Social Impact Assessment (SIA) for the mega airport project was completed by the National Institute of Rural Development and Environmental Science (NIRDES) under Nabakrushna Choudhury Centre for Development Studies for acquisition of private land.

The project also requires private land acquisition that includes 153.37 acre in Sipasarubali and 68.11 acre in Sandhapur. However, no rehabilitation and resettlement is required as the land parcels are free of human habitations.

An official associated with the project said the land acquisition application has been submitted after the SIA and all favourable assessment reports, including feasibility study and OLS survey.The location selected for the airport is away from the high tide line which means it would not require coastal regulation zone (CRZ) norms compliance.

“Demarcation of forest land to be acquired has been completed and the process will begin soon for forest and environment clearances,” sources said.

The state government has proposed the Ministry of Civil Aviation to construct the airport in accordance with the Greenfield Airports (GFA) Policy, 2008. As per the policy, the responsibility of implementation and funding of the project rests with the airport developer concerned including the respective state government (in case the state government is the project proponent).  

As per initial estimate, the airport will be built at a cost of around Rs 5,631 crore. While it would generate employment for 6,300 people during the construction phase, more than 25,000 people will be employed during the operational phase.  

As Puri is being developed as a world-class heritage city, the new airport became necessary since Biju Patnaik International Airport at Bhubaneswar has reached its design capacity limit and there is little scope to expand it. The state government has also decided to connect both the Puri and Bhubaneswar airports with a high speed expressway.  

Though an airport at Puri has been a long-standing demand, it started taking shape in 2021 after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to set up the international airport keeping in view of high tourist footfall in the pilgrim city in future.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Shree Jagannath International Airport land acquisition
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in criminal defamation case
Image of the Indian Parliament in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Bill on Uniform Civil Code to be July flashpoint
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Russia plans to Make in India to resolve payment problem
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
India logs 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, highest in around 8 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp