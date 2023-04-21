Odisha government urges people to wear masks amid rise in Covid-19 cases

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Thursday issued an advisory urging people to wear face masks while going out, avoid crowded places and maintain hand hygiene to prevent Covid infections following a spike in cases in the state.

The Health and Family Welfare has advised people, who are experiencing symptoms like cold, cough, fever and sore throat to isolate themselves and get themselves 19 tested. “Children, pregnant women, elderly people and persons with co-morbid conditions need to be more careful,” the advisory stated.

The state reported 387 new cases in last 24 hours, pushing the active cases to 2177. This was the highest single day spike since August.The fresh cases spread across 24 districts were detected from 6308 samples. The daily test positivity rate stood at 6.13 per cent.

Sundargarh recorded the maximum 145 cases, followed by 50 from Cuttack, 26 from Nabarangpur, 22 from Balangir, 20 from Mayurbhanj, 18 from Nuapada and 17 from Nayagarh. As many as 185 patients have recovered during the period. The state has registered three deaths due to Covid so far this year.

