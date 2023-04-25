Home States Odisha

Odhisha energy minister blames excess demand for power cuts in state 

The minister is dwelling on technicalities while people continue to suffer. The consumers are least bothered whether it is a power interruption or power cut, Panchanan said.

Published: 25th April 2023 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

power cut, power lines, maintenance work

Representational image (EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as several parts of Odisha continue to reel under frequent power cuts amid an unprecedented heatwave, the state government on Monday said the crisis is a result of excess demand and overload on distribution transformers. 

Rebutting the power cut claims, Energy Minister Pratap Keshari Deb clarified that a power cut is a regulation of power supply whenever there is a scarcity of electricity. And, regulation of power requires approval of Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC).

“There is no shortage of power in the state. Supply interruption in some places is due to an overload of distribution transformers leading to power tripping. Sometimes insulators burst due to high voltage, and summer heat disrupts the power supply. These are local problems and it takes time to restore the power supply. This has nothing to do with power cut,” the minister told media persons.

Deb said the power demand of the state has gone beyond 5,500 MW in the second week of April due to the heat wave and excess demand during morning and evening peak hours. This leads to power tripping as distribution transformers are unable to bear the load. The average demand for electricity in the state which was around 4,200 MW has crossed 4,500 MW mark while the highest peak demand was 5,696 MW at 10 pm on April 14.

Responding to Deb, senior Congress leader and former minister Panchanan Kanungo told The New Indian Express, the state government is hiding facts from the public to protect the interests of Tata Power. “I am in my village now (for rituals of his elder brother Trilochan Kanungo who passed away on April 21) and there are frequent power cuts without any notice by the distribution licensee. It is happening everywhere and the minister is lying for reasons best known to him,” he said. 

The minister is dwelling on technicalities while people continue to suffer. The consumers are least bothered whether it is a power interruption or power cut, Panchanan said. Power analyst Ananda Mohapatra asked the minister to explain the reasons for power tripping as Rs 20,000 crore has been invested in infrastructure development in the power sector in the last 10 years. Tata Power was right when it said the distribution infrastructure in the state was in a dilapidated condition when it took over the four distribution companies. Mohapatra said the minister’s argument of overload on transformers is vague. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
power cuts heatwave excess demand
India Matters
Asiya Khatoon (R), carrying a T-shirt, trousers and a cap for her husband Abul Kalam, cries as she walks towards his detention center in Assam's Matiya village, April 17, 2023. (Photo | AP)
In a growing India, some struggle to prove they are Indians
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Preliminary inquiry needed before filing FIR against WFI chief: Delhi police to SC
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | pti
'Kaushalya Vihar': Chhattisgarh CM Baghel tries to outdo BJP in naming new township
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Army suffers more casualties in Poonch-Rajouri districts than in Kashmir valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp