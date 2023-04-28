Home States Odisha

Maoist attack: Patrolling beefed up in Nabarangpur district of Odisha

In wake of the Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada that killed 11 police personnel, patrolling has been intensified in bordering areas of Nabarangpur district.

Published: 28th April 2023 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

A bag left by the Maoists | Express

By Express News Service

Addressing mediapersons on Thursday, Nabarangpur SP S Sushree said high alert has been sounded in Chandahandi, Jharigaon, Raighar, Kundei, Umerkote and Singsari which share borders with Chhattisgarh. "Police and paramilitary forces are patrolling in these areas. Besides, vehicle checking is underway at entry points along the border." 

The SP further said an exchange of fire took place between security forces and Maoists in Shova area of Chhattisgarh's Goriabandh at around 9 am on Wednesday. Two units of SOG were carrying out combing operation along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border when around 20 to 25 armed Naxals opened fire at the forces. The SOG retaliated and an exchange of fire ensued. However, taking advantage of the dense forest, the ultras including hardcore Maoists Murali, Kartik, Guddu, Akash and Nandal escaped.

Apart from wires and batteries used in land mines, a pregnancy test kit along with some objectionable items was seized from the spot. The seized items suggest that the Maoists were sexually harassing women, the SP added. 
 

