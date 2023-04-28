Home States Odisha

Road projects worth Rs 6000 crore approved for Bhubaneswar constituency: MP Aparajita Sarangi

Published: 28th April 2023 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre has sanctioned road projects worth around Rs 6,000 crore for Bhubaneswar constituency, said city MP and BJP leader Aparajita Sarangi on Thursday. Sarangi said the projects include a ring road, 29 vehicle underpasses, nine flyovers and three-foot over bridges. 

The ring road project alone is worth Rs 5,200 crore, she said while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union minister Nitin Gadkari for approving the projects.  Reviewing the projects with the NHAI officials, she said many of the vehicle underpasses and flyover projects have been completed, while work on others is in progress.  

The deadline for three foot-over bridge (FOB) projects proposed at Nayapalli, Palasuni and Satsang Vihar is December 2023. While the agreement has already been signed for the FOBs at Nayapalli and Satsang Vihar, the one at Palasuni will be taken up through a separate tender, the MP revealed.

Similarly, 60 per cent of work on the vehicle underpass near AIIMS Bhubaneswar is complete and the deadline for the remaining is June 30. The deadline for completion of the Rs 23.5 crore Sansapal (Naharkanta) flyover is December 2023. “I am also pursuing the ESI Medical College matter with the authorities concerned,” she said. 

