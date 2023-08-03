Farmers fear crop loss as IMD predicts more rains

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The flood-like situation prevailing in 17 districts of the state due to incessant rains caused by low pressure has emerged as a cause of concern for paddy farmers.With broadcasting of kharif paddy almost over notwithstanding the inordinate delay in the arrival of monsoon and erratic rainfall in June and July, transplantation and beushening (inter-cultural operation) was in full swing.

Preliminary reports from districts stated that kharif operations have come to a standstill even as flooding of agricultural land and submergence of paddy nurseries in many districts have triggered the fear of crop loss. With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more rains in the next 24 hours farmers are worried and have no clue on how to save the crops.

The actual average rainfall in July was 317.5 mm against the normal of 328 mm. Almost all the coastal districts of the state received deficit rainfall in July with Puri receiving the least showers at 175.2 mm and Ganjam district 195 mm. The other deficit rainfall districts are Balasore, Cuttack, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsingpur.

Reports from Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Bhadrak stated vast crop areas are inundated and amid fear of flood as rivers are already flowing above the danger level. Sharing photographs of inundated crop areas in Rairamchandrapur panchayat of Jaleswar block in Balasore district, Basant Barik, a farmer told The New Indian Express that paddy transplantation was almost over leaving some patches where such operation was in full swing. “With IMD predicting more rains we are not sure what will be the fate of the crops. It would be difficult to save the crop if it remains submerged for 4-5 days,” Barik feared. Similar will be the fate of vegetable crops if rains continued for the next 24 hours or more, he added.

An official of Agriculture Department said, “We are in the process of collecting reports from districts and a clear picture will emerge after the compilation of the reports.” Usually, transplantation of paddy and sowing of non-paddy crops like pulses, oilseeds and vegetables in coastal districts continue till the second week of August in case of delay in the arrival of monsoon. However, the excess rainfall in the first week of August will further delay the operation, sources said.

The total area under kharif operation in the state was 15.18 lakh hectares till July 28 against 20.89 lakh hectares during the same time last year which is 5.71 lakh hectares less.

