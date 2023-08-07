Home States Odisha

5T secy VK Pandian’s lens on projects in Odisha's Balangir district

The 5T secretary reviewed the water supply improvement projects in Balangir and Titlagarh municipalities and Harishankar temple development plan.

Published: 07th August 2023 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2023 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Secretary to the CM’s Transformation and Initiatives (5Ts) VK Pandian.

Secretary to the CM’s Transformation and Initiatives (5Ts) VK Pandian.

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: 5T secretary VK Pandian reviewed the progress of various ongoing projects in Balangir district on Sunday. On a two-day visit to the district, Pandian took stock of the in-stream storage structures which have been taken up at a cost of Rs 950 crore in Titlagarh sub-division.

He reviewed the ongoing mega piped water supply projects in Patnagarh, Titlagarh, Saintala, Gudvela, Balangir, Puintala and Deogaon blocks which are being constructed at a cost of Rs 1,020 crore. He also set deadlines for completion of the projects.

The 5T secretary reviewed the water supply improvement projects in Balangir and Titlagarh municipalities and Harishankar temple development plan. He inspected the expansion of ayacut area of Lower Indra project. He also reviewed the Tusura airstrip modernisation proposal. The district collector was directed to prepare a DPR for development of the airstrip.

Pandian interacted with college students at the playground of Rajendra University. He informed them about Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s approval for the inclusion of 69 higher secondary schools and 28 degree colleges under the 5T transformation programme at a cost of Rs 40.5 crore.

He visited the Mission Shakti’s SME complex and held discussions with members of SHG groups. He appreciated their initiative to become entrepreneurs and assured all support from the state government. The 5T secretary participated in public grievance meetings at Patnagarh, Titlagarh and Deogaon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VK Pandian
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp