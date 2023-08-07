5T secy VK Pandian’s lens on projects in Odisha's Balangir district

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: 5T secretary VK Pandian reviewed the progress of various ongoing projects in Balangir district on Sunday. On a two-day visit to the district, Pandian took stock of the in-stream storage structures which have been taken up at a cost of Rs 950 crore in Titlagarh sub-division.

He reviewed the ongoing mega piped water supply projects in Patnagarh, Titlagarh, Saintala, Gudvela, Balangir, Puintala and Deogaon blocks which are being constructed at a cost of Rs 1,020 crore. He also set deadlines for completion of the projects.

The 5T secretary reviewed the water supply improvement projects in Balangir and Titlagarh municipalities and Harishankar temple development plan. He inspected the expansion of ayacut area of Lower Indra project. He also reviewed the Tusura airstrip modernisation proposal. The district collector was directed to prepare a DPR for development of the airstrip.

Pandian interacted with college students at the playground of Rajendra University. He informed them about Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s approval for the inclusion of 69 higher secondary schools and 28 degree colleges under the 5T transformation programme at a cost of Rs 40.5 crore.

He visited the Mission Shakti’s SME complex and held discussions with members of SHG groups. He appreciated their initiative to become entrepreneurs and assured all support from the state government. The 5T secretary participated in public grievance meetings at Patnagarh, Titlagarh and Deogaon.

BALANGIR: 5T secretary VK Pandian reviewed the progress of various ongoing projects in Balangir district on Sunday. On a two-day visit to the district, Pandian took stock of the in-stream storage structures which have been taken up at a cost of Rs 950 crore in Titlagarh sub-division. He reviewed the ongoing mega piped water supply projects in Patnagarh, Titlagarh, Saintala, Gudvela, Balangir, Puintala and Deogaon blocks which are being constructed at a cost of Rs 1,020 crore. He also set deadlines for completion of the projects. The 5T secretary reviewed the water supply improvement projects in Balangir and Titlagarh municipalities and Harishankar temple development plan. He inspected the expansion of ayacut area of Lower Indra project. He also reviewed the Tusura airstrip modernisation proposal. The district collector was directed to prepare a DPR for development of the airstrip.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Pandian interacted with college students at the playground of Rajendra University. He informed them about Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s approval for the inclusion of 69 higher secondary schools and 28 degree colleges under the 5T transformation programme at a cost of Rs 40.5 crore. He visited the Mission Shakti’s SME complex and held discussions with members of SHG groups. He appreciated their initiative to become entrepreneurs and assured all support from the state government. The 5T secretary participated in public grievance meetings at Patnagarh, Titlagarh and Deogaon.