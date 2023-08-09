Home States Odisha

Odisha farmers stare at loss as floodwater stays on fields

Though floodwater is receding in the rivers, so far, around 1,19,507 people of 118  villages in the district have reportedly been affected.

Published: 09th August 2023 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

An inundated village in Kendrapara district I express

An inundated village in Kendrapara district I express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The recent flood fury in Kendrapara district has affected standing paddy saplings and vegetable crops raising apprehensions of shortfall in production. Besides, sugarcane and jute, often grown as secondary crops, have also been affected.

“The recent floods have come as a bolt from the blue and left us devastated,” said Pravat Mallick, a farmer of  Singhagaon village under Pattamundai block. His two-acre paddy field has been inundated and he has no way to recover from the crisis.

“It is a difficult time for the farmers now. Apart from affecting food grains, the flood has also taken a toll on vegetable crops in many areas which will lead to price rise,” said secretary of the district Krusaka Sabha, Umesh Chandra Singh.

Large tracts of crops like radish,  ladies finger, beans, brinjal, pointed gourd, wild snake gourd,  and other seasonal vegetables have been damaged in the flood.The flooding came just two months after farmers planted paddy saplings. “If paddy saplings remain underwater for two to three days, the saplings either get destroyed or wilted,” said a farmer.

The farmers of riverside villages of the district used to supply vegetables to the markets of  Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and other areas of the state. But the devastating flood damaged hundreds of green patches in the riverside areas, said senior Congress leader and former minister Ganeswar Behera.

Though floodwater is receding in the rivers, so far, around 1,19,507 people of 118  villages in the district have reportedly been affected. “We have directed the chief district agriculture officer to submit a report on the crop loss after visiting the flood-hit villages. After getting the report, affected farmers will get government help,” said sub-collector Niranjan Behera.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha farmers floods
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp