Odisha CM inaugurates centre of Infosys BPM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated the centre of Infosys BPM Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys Limited. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister expressed happiness over Infosys BPM launching operations from the capital city.

“I am sure the talented youngsters of Odisha will make this high-end customer service centre a big success for Infosys,” he said. He also reiterated his government’s commitment to provide Infosys all necessary support to further grow and contribute to the state.

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Tusharkanti Behera said Bhubaneswar has become a hotspot for IT services and consulting industries. With the seeding of the BPM division, Infosys has ushered in more opportunities for the state’s youth, he added. Thanking the government for its support, Satish HC, executive vice-president and co-head of Delivery at Infosys, praised the state government for its response in facilitating the establishment of this centre.

Further outlining Infosys’ plans in Odisha, he said that the strength of Infosys will increase from 10,000 to 20,000 in the near future. Infosys BPM will contribute immensely to the growth of the state, he said and added that the centre will create considerable new job opportunities for the youths of Odisha.

Previously, Infosys Limited had established their Offshore Development Centre (ODC) at Bhubaneswar which was the first such unit in any state located outside their headquarters in Karnataka. The new centre of Infosys BPM reaffirms the confidence of the company in Odisha and highlights the state’s strategic vision and conducive environment for investment and favourable ecosystem for businesses, the chief minister’s office said in a release.

