Odisha to host international convention on millets on November 9-10

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the declaration of 2023 as the International Year of Millets by the United Nations, the state government will organise a two-day international convention on millets at Janata Maidan here on November 9 and 10. The convention will be spearheaded by Odisha Millets Mission in collaboration with various line departments, central government bodies, private stakeholders, farmers, farmers producers organisations (FPOs), women self-help groups (WSHGs), research institutes and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

In the run-up to the event, a meeting of the organising committee under the chairmanship of principal secretary, Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Arabinda Padhee was convened here to kickstart the preparatory works. Director of Agriculture and Food Production Prem Chandra Chaudhury said different sessions have been designed in a way to ensure there is space for each stakeholder. Quiz competitions, essay writing competition and extempore competition will be organized in collaboration with the School and Mass Education department. A special session with the Mission Shakti department will focus on the success and challenges of WSHGs on mi l let based entrepreneurship.

In addition, technical sessions are planned with Indian Institute of Millet Research, ICRISAT, Food and Agriculture Organisation, OUAT, York University, SCSTRTI and other technical partners. A special session focusing on the emerging technologies shall also be taken up through Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, he added. Padhee suggested active engagement with the World Food Programme (WFP) to ensure South collaboration with African Countries on millets. He stressed OMM should play a pivotal role in the convention to develop the policy roadmap for the next 10 years on millets.

“A film competition may also be held with focus on millets, climate change and regenerative agriculture. A session on forgotten foods and tribal culture should be organized in the convention in collaboration with civil society partners, custodian farmers and sectoral experts,” Padhee said. Tapas Chandra from FICCI said that industry round tables will be convened during the convention. He said roadshows are also planned so that interested companies can be identified and invited to participate in the convention.

BHUBANESWAR: With the declaration of 2023 as the International Year of Millets by the United Nations, the state government will organise a two-day international convention on millets at Janata Maidan here on November 9 and 10. The convention will be spearheaded by Odisha Millets Mission in collaboration with various line departments, central government bodies, private stakeholders, farmers, farmers producers organisations (FPOs), women self-help groups (WSHGs), research institutes and non-governmental organisations (NGOs). In the run-up to the event, a meeting of the organising committee under the chairmanship of principal secretary, Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Arabinda Padhee was convened here to kickstart the preparatory works. Director of Agriculture and Food Production Prem Chandra Chaudhury said different sessions have been designed in a way to ensure there is space for each stakeholder. Quiz competitions, essay writing competition and extempore competition will be organized in collaboration with the School and Mass Education department. A special session with the Mission Shakti department will focus on the success and challenges of WSHGs on mi l let based entrepreneurship. In addition, technical sessions are planned with Indian Institute of Millet Research, ICRISAT, Food and Agriculture Organisation, OUAT, York University, SCSTRTI and other technical partners. A special session focusing on the emerging technologies shall also be taken up through Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, he added. Padhee suggested active engagement with the World Food Programme (WFP) to ensure South collaboration with African Countries on millets. He stressed OMM should play a pivotal role in the convention to develop the policy roadmap for the next 10 years on millets.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “A film competition may also be held with focus on millets, climate change and regenerative agriculture. A session on forgotten foods and tribal culture should be organized in the convention in collaboration with civil society partners, custodian farmers and sectoral experts,” Padhee said. Tapas Chandra from FICCI said that industry round tables will be convened during the convention. He said roadshows are also planned so that interested companies can be identified and invited to participate in the convention.