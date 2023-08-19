Assocham Tech Excellence Award for CSM Tech

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: CSM Tech, Odisha’s leading IT company with a global footprint, has bagged the coveted Technology Excellence Award at the 8th edition of Tech for Excellence Awards organised by Assocham in partnership with the Department of Information Technology & Electronics, Government of West Bengal recently.

CSM Tech won the award under the ‘Tech Innovation for Business category. According to Assocham, the award recognises the excellence that CSM Tech strives for in its operation and the immense contribution of the organisation in the IT field. Project manager Suman Sudha Panda and business system manager Upasana Mohapatra received the award in Kolkata from West Bengal IT and Electronics secretary Rajeev Kumar.

“We are delighted to have won this prestigious accolade from Assocham. CSM Tech’s digital innovations have helped transform the mining ecosystem, raising transparency, plugging leakages and ramping up overall efficiency. Over the years, our innovations have turned out to be the lighthouse solutions in mining reforms and governance,” said CSM Tech founder and CEO Priyadarshi Nanu Pany.

