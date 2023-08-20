Home States Odisha

Sports Science India launches academy for sprinters

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Patnaik said they are determined to popularise and promote sprint across the country.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sports Science India Academy of Sprinters (SSIAS), a  one-stop solution for all needs of athletes, was launched here on Saturday. The academy was founded by arthroscopic surgeon and sports science expert Dr Sarthak Patnaik and entrepreneur Soumya Patnaik.

It was formally inaugurated at an event where as many as 18 winners of the SSI Sprint Challenge were felicitated. At least 200 children from various slums and schools of Bhubaneswar had participated in the various categories (U-10, U-11 and U-12 ) from 12 to 15 August. The children shared their messages for the Indian contingent for Asian Games.

“I wish to make Odisha the most sought-after destination for sports and that is not about revamping infrastructure alone. In order to make Odisha a popular destination in the sporting world, we need to have our talent pool ready,” added Dr Patnaik. SSIAS is a flagship project of Bhubaneswar-based  Sports Science India (SSI).

