Bomb attack during group clash in Odisha, six injured 

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: At least six persons were injured, one critically, after a crude bomb was hurled at them in Khajuripokhari village within Bari Ramachandrapur police limits in Jajpur district on Sunday night.

The victims were identified as Dhaneswar Jena (67), Subrat Jena (36), Banambar Jena (18), Dipun Jena (38), Mihir Jena (67) and Sanatan Jena (36).

Sources said a clash broke out between two groups of people over some dispute related to the construction of a village road. The heated exchange soon turned violent when both groups attacked each other with lethal weapons. During the assault, members of one group reportedly hurled a crude bomb at the other group and fled.

The injured were then taken to the community health centre at Bari Ramchandrapur for treatment. One of them who sustained critical injuries was shifted to the Jajpur district headquarters hospital as his condition deteriorated. On being informed, police reached the spot and began an investigation.

Two separate FIRs, one from each group, were lodged with the local police in this connection. While police seized remains of the exploded bomb and lethal weapons from the site, as many as six persons involved in the matter have been detained for interrogation. Meanwhile, two platoons of police force have been deployed in the area to prevent any further flare-ups.



JAJPUR: At least six persons were injured, one critically, after a crude bomb was hurled at them in Khajuripokhari village within Bari Ramachandrapur police limits in Jajpur district on Sunday night. The victims were identified as Dhaneswar Jena (67), Subrat Jena (36), Banambar Jena (18), Dipun Jena (38), Mihir Jena (67) and Sanatan Jena (36). Sources said a clash broke out between two groups of people over some dispute related to the construction of a village road. The heated exchange soon turned violent when both groups attacked each other with lethal weapons. During the assault, members of one group reportedly hurled a crude bomb at the other group and fled. The injured were then taken to the community health centre at Bari Ramchandrapur for treatment. One of them who sustained critical injuries was shifted to the Jajpur district headquarters hospital as his condition deteriorated. On being informed, police reached the spot and began an investigation. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Two separate FIRs, one from each group, were lodged with the local police in this connection. While police seized remains of the exploded bomb and lethal weapons from the site, as many as six persons involved in the matter have been detained for interrogation. Meanwhile, two platoons of police force have been deployed in the area to prevent any further flare-ups.