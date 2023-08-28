Government not protecting me from ‘sponsored goons’: Aparajita Sarangi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar MP and BJP national spokesperson Aparajita Sarangi on Sunday accused the state government of not protecting her from ‘sponsored hooligans’ who are trying to prevent her from discharging duties in her constituency.

Infuriated over repeated incidents of protest, Sarangi also said the state government and the chief minister are responsible for her safety and security as well as such untoward incidents.

“Sponsored hooligans tried to prevent me from discharging my duties as an MP in Bhubaneswar. Such protests have been organised deliberately during my visits to different areas of my constituency for the last three days. I am a woman MP and I feel unsafe here,” Sarangi alleged while speaking to media persons after her visit to the Jayadev Assembly segment.

The Bhubaneswar MP during her visit to the Assembly segment allegedly faced strong protest from BJD workers. A scuffle reportedly broke out between the supporters of the two parties. Senior BJP leader and former state BJP president Samir Mohanty also expressed concern over the matter and questioned the present law and order situation of the state.

Refuting BJP’s allegations, BJD spokesperson Shreemayee Mishra said Sarangi is branding voters as hooligans for questioning her about her work. “When voters ask anything to her, she gets irritated and terms it as hooliganism”, she said.

