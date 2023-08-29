Odisha CM pledges Rs 216 crore for promoting research 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday reiterated government’s focus on promoting research and announced that Rs 216 crore will be provided under the chief minister research and innovation students’ scholarship scheme during the next five years.

Addressing a Nijukti Parba organised at the Lok Seva Bhavan here in which 262 assistant professors and 88 junior executive assistants were given appointment letters, Naveen said one of the key challenges before higher education is to make students employable or self-employed. He said that since 2016-17, government has recruited more than 4,000 teachers in government colleges.

The chief minister said apart from quality teaching, the teachers should instill confidence, inspire students with positivity and create a sense of purpose to their lives. Only a teacher can do this effectively and can successfully transform the students into real assets of the nation, he said. During the programme, the chief minister released the guidelines on Mukhya Mantri Research and Innovation Fellowship Programme and Mukhya Mantri Research Fellowship Test.

