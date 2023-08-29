Home States Odisha

Odisha CM pledges Rs 216 crore for promoting research 

Naveen announced that Rs 216 crore will be provided under the chief minister research and innovation students’ scholarship scheme during the next five years.

Published: 29th August 2023 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2023 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday reiterated government’s focus on promoting research and announced that Rs 216 crore will be provided under the chief minister research and innovation students’ scholarship scheme during the next five years.

Addressing a Nijukti Parba organised at the Lok Seva Bhavan here in which 262 assistant professors and 88 junior executive assistants were given appointment letters, Naveen said one of the key challenges before higher education is to make students employable or self-employed. He said that since 2016-17, government has recruited more than 4,000 teachers in government colleges.

The chief minister said apart from quality teaching, the teachers should instill confidence, inspire students with positivity and create a sense of purpose to their lives. Only a teacher can do this effectively and can successfully transform the students into real assets of the nation, he said. During the programme, the chief minister released the guidelines on Mukhya Mantri Research and Innovation Fellowship Programme and Mukhya Mantri Research Fellowship Test. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp