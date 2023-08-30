Home States Odisha

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan gives 3S mantra to students

Published: 30th August 2023 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2023 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KORAPUT:  Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday urged students of the Central University of Odisha (CUO) at Koraput to focus on research and development.

Addressing the 15th foundation day of CUO virtually, Pradhan said research and development are the only mantras of achieving success in future. Focusing on 3S of development - skill, scale and speed, he said students should achieve skill, scale new heights and go in speed across the globe so that they can achieve success.

The union minister further said paddy, mango, millet, vegetables and coffee produced in the organic farming system in Koraput are special. “So, we have to give priority to this. The biscuits made from millets of Koraput have to be taken to the global market.”

Pradhan also praised the efforts of CUO and NCERT for bringing out two primers in Kuwi and Desia languages. He urged the CUO community to join hands with the central government in ‘Meri Mitti, Mera Desh’ initiative and collect soil from the land of martyrs of Koraput.

Vice-chancellor Chakradhar Tripathi congratulated the CUO fraternity for successfully completing 14 years. He highlighted the key developments of the university in recent years including introduction of four new BSc programmes in agriculture, forest management, animal husbandry & dairying and PG course in logistic and supply chain management.

Stating that recruitment of faculty members is underway, he said within a month, new faculty members will be hired and the process of appointing non-teaching staff will begin in October this year.

