Home States Odisha

OMC-ORMAS join hands for skilling of unemployed youth

Under the initiative, 3000 unemployed youth in the age group of 18-35 will receive free skill development training and will be placed in various private companies in next three years.

Published: 02nd December 2023 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2023 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society, ORMAS

Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) in collaboration with Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) has come up with an initiative of placement-linked skill development and training programme for the unemployed youth of the mining districts.

The initiative aims at providing employment to the unemployed youth of Jajpur, Keonjhar, Rayagada, Sundargarh, and Koraput districts under various trades in different private companies across the state and country.

Additional chief secretary of Steel and Mines DK Singh said the initiative is the beginning of placement linked skill development and training programmes and more trades will be incorporated in future in the mining districts which will not only enhance their skills but also help them become self-reliant.

CEO of ORMAS Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar said training will be imparted to the youth in two trades. The residential programme will also include soft skills like computer, general knowledge, language proficiency skills and fitness, she said.

Under the initiative, 3000 unemployed youth in the age group of 18-35 will receive free skill development training and will be placed in various private companies in next three years. Principal secretary of Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department Sushil Kumar Lohani also spoke.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ORMAS unemployed youth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp