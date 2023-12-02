OMC-ORMAS join hands for skilling of unemployed youth

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) in collaboration with Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) has come up with an initiative of placement-linked skill development and training programme for the unemployed youth of the mining districts.

The initiative aims at providing employment to the unemployed youth of Jajpur, Keonjhar, Rayagada, Sundargarh, and Koraput districts under various trades in different private companies across the state and country.

Additional chief secretary of Steel and Mines DK Singh said the initiative is the beginning of placement linked skill development and training programmes and more trades will be incorporated in future in the mining districts which will not only enhance their skills but also help them become self-reliant.

CEO of ORMAS Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar said training will be imparted to the youth in two trades. The residential programme will also include soft skills like computer, general knowledge, language proficiency skills and fitness, she said.

Under the initiative, 3000 unemployed youth in the age group of 18-35 will receive free skill development training and will be placed in various private companies in next three years. Principal secretary of Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department Sushil Kumar Lohani also spoke.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) in collaboration with Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) has come up with an initiative of placement-linked skill development and training programme for the unemployed youth of the mining districts. The initiative aims at providing employment to the unemployed youth of Jajpur, Keonjhar, Rayagada, Sundargarh, and Koraput districts under various trades in different private companies across the state and country. Additional chief secretary of Steel and Mines DK Singh said the initiative is the beginning of placement linked skill development and training programmes and more trades will be incorporated in future in the mining districts which will not only enhance their skills but also help them become self-reliant.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); CEO of ORMAS Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar said training will be imparted to the youth in two trades. The residential programme will also include soft skills like computer, general knowledge, language proficiency skills and fitness, she said. Under the initiative, 3000 unemployed youth in the age group of 18-35 will receive free skill development training and will be placed in various private companies in next three years. Principal secretary of Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department Sushil Kumar Lohani also spoke. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp