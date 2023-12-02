Villagers seek road extension for better connectivity in Odisha

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Tribal residents of Left Wing Extremism (LWE)- affected Kermati, Katuapadar and Laktiguda villages under Mathili panchayat have urged the state government and the Rural Development department to extend the 22 km under-construction road from Matiguda to Salimi by another 10 km to facilitate road connectivity to their areas as well.

As per sources, the 22-km stretch of road from Matiguda to Salimi is being constructed by a Visakhapatnam-based company Haigreeva Infratech Projects Limited under the LWE scheme. The road will pass through villages like Daldali, Gogapadar, Tulsi and Dandipadar.

However, three prominent villages - Kermati, Katuapadar and Laktiguda - are reportedly being left out as they lie beyond the 22-km stretch. Locals said extending the said road to their areas will not only facilitate better connectivity but also enable improved security service in their areas.

“Extending the road by another 10 km will help better connectivity as well as combing operations in our areas. However unfortunately, the road construction work has been halted since the last three months,” said Rama Chandra Bhumia of Katuapadar village.

Officials of Haigreeva Infratech said the Rural Development department has given approval for construction of 22 km road adding, the company needs the department’s nod to extend the roadworks by another 10 km.

Malkangiri SP Nitesh Wadhwani said, “We have written a letter to the Rural Development department seeking approval to extend the said road by another 10 km so that the three villages can avail connectivity.”

