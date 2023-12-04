41-year-old burnt alive at a crematorium in Odisha; murder or accidental death?, probe on

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Mystery shrouds the death of 41-year-old Nischal Ranjan Mohapatra of Noda Dimiri in Govindpur who was burnt alive at a crematorium in Choudwar on Friday night. Mohapatra was a bus conductor by profession.

Sources said some locals while returning from Baliyatra found Nischal engulfed by fire in a crematorium near Birata Gadi at midnight and informed police. He was recused with 90 per cent burn injuries and rushed to SCB medical college and hospital. He, however, succumbed to his burn injuries on Saturday morning.

The deceased’s brother Rakesh told mediapersons that one of Nischal’s friend had come to their house in a two-wheeler after which the duo went somewhere. However, even as he has alleged pre-planned murder, the deceased’s brother is yet to file an FIR with police, Choudwar IIC Bishwa Ranjan Sahu said.

On the other hand, Nischal had reportedly had given his identification and dying statement during treatment at SCBMCH. He had stated that he had caught fire accidentally. His statements are also said to have been recorded by police.

Basing on the dying statement of the deceased, an unnatural death case has been registered. “We are also looking into the case from different angles to ascertain as to how the man reached the spot and how he caught fire,” the IIC said.

Nischal’s body was handed over to his family after postmortem on Sunday. Choudwar police has, meanwhile, sought cooperation from Govindpur police in investigating the case as Nischal’s family has denied knowing the person with whom he left the house on the fateful day.

“We have sought cooperation from Govindpur police in identifying the person who had come to pick the deceased from his house on Friday. Once the said person is identified, it will help us in proceeding with the investigation,” the IIC said.

