Baliyatra concludes, logs a record Rs 36 crore sale

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The historic Baliyatra festival concluded here on Tuesday with traders registering record business this year.The open-air trade fair, initially scheduled for eight days, was extended by a day by the state government on the civic body’s request.

Sources said the ORMAS which had set up 470 stalls including 30 food outlets at its national-level Pallishree Mela, registered sales of around Rs 36 crore by the end of the day.In 2022, the Pallishree Mela had registered total sale proceeds of Rs 24.56 crore.

Women entrepreneurs of various self-help and producer groups from across 30 districts of Odisha put up stalls showcasing rural ethnic products ranging from handloom, handicrafts, spices, organic rice, coconut oil, kalajeera rice, sugar free rice, Keonjhar badi and Ganjam’s pickle.

Meanwhile, artisans from 22 states like Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Manipur, Tripura, Chhattisgarh, MP, AP and Telangana had also participated by showcasing various products ranging from terracotta, handloom, Kashmiri shawls, bamboo crafts and traditional jewellery.

Similarly, products prepared from millets (raagi) and jute, Kandhamal haldi, Cuttack’s Maniabandha saree, Manipuri handloom, terracotta and horn crafts of West Bengal and non-timber forest produces (NTFP) like brooms, honey and spices were a major hit at the fair.

Among the new additions were the ‘Cuttack-in-Cuttack’ pavilion replicating life in a rural setup, digital exhibition in an air-conditioned hanger and tunnel aquarium set up on the lower Baliyatra ground which attracted visitors in droves this year.Commissionerate Police had made elaborate security arrangements for smooth conduct of the festival.

