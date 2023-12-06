Land settlement rule amendment gets Odisha Cabinet nod

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state cabinet on Tuesday approved amendments to the Odisha Government Land Settlement Rules, 1983 to resolve long-pending land issues of Puri municipality and lease of land for homestead purpose in Bhubaneswar and Jatni tehsils of Khurda district.

Land given on lease to individuals and different organizations including business establishments by the Puri municipality under the Odisha Municipal Act, 1950 or under any such law which was in force at the time of granting of the lease will be regularised based on the amendments.

However, it was decided that only land leased out by the Puri municipality by following all rules and procedures will be regularised. A price will also be fixed for conversion of the leasehold land to freehold land. The municipality has leased out 504 acres of land to different individuals and organisations over some time.

The cabinet approved the process for conversion of the status of the wasteland leased out to homesteadless persons from leasehold to freehold. A large number of landless families in Bhubaneswar and Jatni tehsils will benefit from the decision of the government.

Besides, the cabinet approved changes in the definition of poor and middle class families in the rules to take advantage of various government schemes and other programmes. The annual family income limit for poor class people specified in the rule was changed from the existing below Rs 8,400 to Rs 3,00,000. Similarly, the annual family income slab for middle class people have been changed from the existing Rs 8,400 and Rs 30,000 to between Rs 3,00,000 and Rs 8,00,000.

