Odisha CM Naveen unveils Pabitra Mohan Pradhan hospital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/ANGUL: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated the Pabitra Mohan Pradhan government hospital at Talcher and announced that it will have a medical college soon. Speaking at the inauguration of the 330-bed hospital virtually, Naveen thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre’s cooperation with the project.

He said the focus of the state government is on providing improved health services to people. In the last few years, the number of medical colleges in Odisha has increased.

“The number of doctors and other medical staff has increased. Confidence of people in government hospitals has also increased,” he said.

Referring to the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) launched by the state government, the chief minister said lakhs of people are getting better healthcare services through the scheme. He thanked people for their cooperation in transforming the health sector.

Paying his respect to freedom fighter Pabitra Mohan Pradhan who was born in Talcher, Naveen said the area has contributed immensely to the development of the state with its rich mineral resources.

On the occasion, Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said the hospital would be of immense help in providing healthcare services to the people of Angul and Talcher. Coal India, which has contributed towards the construction of the hospital, would also help in making it a medical college. The Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) will provide `628 crore for the management of the hospital for the next five years, he informed.

Addressing the event virtually, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said this day will be etched in the memory of local people as the hospital is named after the son of the soil. He requested the chief minister to take the necessary steps to open a medical college in the hospital.

The state government should officially move the Centre in this regard soon as people of the region are waiting for the announcement of a medical college, Pradhan added. Among others, Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Niranjan Pujari, Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahu, Talcher MLA Brajakishore Pradhan and Health Secretary Shalini Pandit also spoke. 5T and Nabin Odisha chairman VK Pandian was present.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR/ANGUL: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated the Pabitra Mohan Pradhan government hospital at Talcher and announced that it will have a medical college soon. Speaking at the inauguration of the 330-bed hospital virtually, Naveen thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre’s cooperation with the project. He said the focus of the state government is on providing improved health services to people. In the last few years, the number of medical colleges in Odisha has increased. “The number of doctors and other medical staff has increased. Confidence of people in government hospitals has also increased,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Referring to the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) launched by the state government, the chief minister said lakhs of people are getting better healthcare services through the scheme. He thanked people for their cooperation in transforming the health sector. Paying his respect to freedom fighter Pabitra Mohan Pradhan who was born in Talcher, Naveen said the area has contributed immensely to the development of the state with its rich mineral resources. On the occasion, Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said the hospital would be of immense help in providing healthcare services to the people of Angul and Talcher. Coal India, which has contributed towards the construction of the hospital, would also help in making it a medical college. The Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) will provide `628 crore for the management of the hospital for the next five years, he informed. Addressing the event virtually, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said this day will be etched in the memory of local people as the hospital is named after the son of the soil. He requested the chief minister to take the necessary steps to open a medical college in the hospital. The state government should officially move the Centre in this regard soon as people of the region are waiting for the announcement of a medical college, Pradhan added. Among others, Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Niranjan Pujari, Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahu, Talcher MLA Brajakishore Pradhan and Health Secretary Shalini Pandit also spoke. 5T and Nabin Odisha chairman VK Pandian was present. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp