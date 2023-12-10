‘Nation benefits when men and women work together’: Kiran Bedi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Women entrepreneurship and women at work are multiplying which is firing up the economy, said former Lt Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi. That’s why India is progressing and moving ahead, she added, while conferring The New Indian Express’ prestigious Devi Awards on 12 women of substance at Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Stating that women are now making their way in every field, Bedi said they are using the opportunities in governance and administration and policies are now being made for women's empowerment. However, the former top cop also added that India cannot become a five trillion dollar economy without men and women playing an equal role.

“Men have their strengths and women have theirs. No one is less than the other. The nation benefits when men and women work together and realise their potential. When both potentialities converge, it becomes total development,” she added. Receiving the awards, the 12 women trailblazers spoke about their respective fields of work, their journey towards carving a niche for themselves and women empowerment.

Swati Nayak, a highly accomplished agriculture scientist and researcher known for her pivotal role in engaging farmers in demand-driven rice seed systems, said the award is a celebration of astounding women and their achievements. Social entrepreneur Rosalin Patasani Mishra opined that although things are changing for women today in many fields, the change is limited to urban areas. “In cities, women are doing well because of the exposure they get. Rural India also has super talented women but they are still not that lucky. It is upon the government and society to give them that exposure,” she said.

Filmmaker Lipika Singh Darai, however, said women empowerment is still not the case in many parts of the state. Director of ‘Some Stories Around Witches’, she said 30 years back she was witness to witch-hunting and it was relevant even when she released the film in 2015. “In all these years, there has been no change in the situation. In this journey it is very difficult to speak about empowerment,” she said.

While IAS officer and Jharsuguda collector Aboli Sunil Naravane, who has been working in the areas of girl child education and prevention of child marriages, said women deserve equal opportunity and they should be motivated to pursue their dreams, educationist and chairperson of KiiT International School Mona Lisa Bal said society can be empowered only if it strikes a balance between men and women. Bal, who has been working for inclusive education, said the Devi Awards serves as a great platform for encouraging women.

Mrinalika and Akshita Bhanja Deo, directors of Belgadia Palace in Mayurbhanj, agreed with Bal. They said women should not just be provided equality but also real equity in the 21st century. The sisters along with their mother started the Mayurbhanj Foundation three years back through which they have been working on reviving dying art forms, both visual and performing, of the region. Textile designer Pankaja Sethi said the opportunity to make their own decisions and financial independence would define empowerment for women. Weaver Sukanti Meher and Sabai grass artisan Ramita Singh thanked The New Indian Express for recognising their initiatives which have been benefitting hundreds of women in their regions.

The evening began with a vigorous Mayurbhanj Chhau performance. Four girls from Mayurbhanj - Suman Bindhani, Singdhapriya Mohanta, Sumitra Bindhani, and Sonali Bindhani (all in their 20s) - performed the ‘War Dance’, popularly known as ‘Ruk Maar’ dance which means the dance of attack and defence. The girls are members of the Mayurbhanj Chhau performing unit of Project Chhauni. ‘War Dance’ is a historical dance item of Mayurbhanj Chhau. Originally choreographed under the supervision of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanj Deo, it was presented in honour of King George and Queen May during their visit to Kolkata in 1912.

