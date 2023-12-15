Konark Spinning Mill stands worn out amid revival demands

Uma Shankar Kar By

BHAWANIPATNA: Despite the Odisha government’s concerted efforts to bolster MSME industries and attract new investments under the Make in Odisha scheme, the 25,000-spindle capacity Konark Cotton Growers Cooperative Spinning Mill in Kesinga is on the verge of closure.Inaugurated in 1993 by the then CM Janaki Ballav Patnaik, the mill now stands as a dilapidated structure with old machinery, a mere testament to its once vibrant existence.

Originally intended to contribute to the cotton production in the KBK area, the mill was established with ginning facilities but never equipped with spindles. Although a portion of the mill was leased to run a cotton ginning and pressing unit from 2010-2011 to 2021, the spinning mill’s revival plan proposed in 2021 remains unfulfilled, leading to its current defunct state.

Amidst financial crises, the mill’s factory license, fire, and pollution licenses have not been renewed, exacerbating the plight of eight regular and 12 outsourced workers who have not received salaries since November 2022.

The assistant director, Textiles, Kalahandi, acting as the temporary caretaker, attributes the mill’s current status to a severe fund crunch. Local demand for the revival of the Konark Spinning Mill is gaining momentum, fuelled by recent announcements of the state government’s plans to revive the Choudwar Spinning Mill through a private party.

Vice-president of Konark Spinning Mill Shramik Sangh, Suresh Babu, said, “We urge the government to settle outstanding dues and redirect a portion of the investment in Choudwar spinning mill to revive Konark mill.”

Legal expert Chitta Bhoi said there is immense potential of employment opportunities and benefits to cotton growers in Kalahandi if the mill is revamped. “Revival of ginning facilities and installation of 25,000 spindle capacity spinning mill can employ 1,000 people and also give a boost to cotton growers of Kalahandi,” he reiterated.

Leaders of various organisations and locals expressed resentment at a meeting held in Kesinga’s Jagannath temple recently on the concerns over the current state of the mill, threatening agitation if efforts are not taken to revive it.

IN DIRE STRAITS

Konark Cotton Growers Cooperative Spinning Mill in Kesinga

25,000 spindle capacity

Inaugurated in 1993, had ginning facilities, never equipped with spindles

As no fund allotted by Govt, factory licence, fire and pollution licence has also not renewed

8 regular and 12 out-sourced workers have not received their salary since November 2022

Cotton grown over 71,880 hectares in Kalahandi district

More than 15 lakh MT seed cotton production, the highest cotton coverage in state

