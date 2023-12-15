Odisha: I-T team’s second raid on distillery in Boudh

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A team of Income Tax officials visited Boudh Distillery Private Limited (BDPL) in Titirikata, under Harbhanga block of Boudh district, for a second raid within a week on Thursday. The initial raid on December 6 was prompted by alleged tax evasion.

While official details about the latest raid remain undisclosed, sources indicate that torn currency notes of Rs 500 denomination and documents were found near BDPL’s boundary wall three days after the previous search. The I-T team subsequently apprehended three BDPL staff members along with crucial documents and a pen drive.

The ongoing investigation extends beyond Boudh, as simultaneous raids were conducted at various locations in and out of Odisha. The week-long operation has already resulted in the recovery of over Rs 351 crore from the liquor group.

The I-T department officials returned to the BDPL distillery unit in Boudh on the day to continue their probe. Although the exact nature of the operation remains unclear, sources suggest that it may persist further.

The extensive searches targeted locations associated with the Odisha-based distillery group, owned by the family of a Congress MP from Jharkhand.

