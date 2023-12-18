Power and sanctity of the written word never fades: Santwana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In this era of digital media, the written word continues to have an immense impact on society. It has the power and sanctity that never fades, editor of The New Indian Express Santwana Bhattacharya said here on Sunday.

Addressing the annual function of Odia newspaper Prameya and its news channel News7 on the topic ‘Whether print media/traditional media is under threat from social media’, Bhattacharya said the written word necessarily creates a calm, reflective tone. It gathers, concentrates, and aids understanding, and it also brings sanity to madness.

She cited the example of a column written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the day the abrogation of Article 370 was upheld by the Supreme Court. “The Parliament was in session, he (the PM) could have spoken on it there or in an address to the nation or at a rally, or Mann ki Baat. But he preferred to write it down. A scholar from an institute also wanted his opinion on the Israel-Hamas conflict printed on our edit page, even though he’s a regular on TV and digital platforms. Why? Because what he needs to argue out in a well-thought-out manner can only be in an article. The written word has power and sanctity that never goes,” Bhattacharya said.

She said the proliferation of social media may look like a crisis, especially when everyone around is using mobile internet, talking about AI, and watching videos and reels on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, etc. However, despite using digital media, people are still reading. “Our crisis starts when people stop reading,” she said.

Stating that adversity is a chance for advantage, she advised media houses to get into podcasting, make videos and reels, make the online sections of publications more buzzing, and be active on social media. She also expressed her concerns over the spread of fake news and deliberate malicious news and urged the media entities to disseminate the truth for the greater interest of society.

Group editor of Prameya and News7, Gopal Krishna Mohapatra said taking inspiration from founder Prof Manojranjan Nayak, the newspaper, news channel, and their digital wings are publishing and broadcasting news in a truthful and unbiased manner to the people.

Prameya news editor Dhirendra Mishra, CEO Sunil Kumar Das, News7 working editor Debanarayan Sethi, and digital wing head Subrat Das also spoke. Journalists and employees of Prameya and News7 were felicitated on the occasion for their performances.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: In this era of digital media, the written word continues to have an immense impact on society. It has the power and sanctity that never fades, editor of The New Indian Express Santwana Bhattacharya said here on Sunday. Addressing the annual function of Odia newspaper Prameya and its news channel News7 on the topic ‘Whether print media/traditional media is under threat from social media’, Bhattacharya said the written word necessarily creates a calm, reflective tone. It gathers, concentrates, and aids understanding, and it also brings sanity to madness. She cited the example of a column written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the day the abrogation of Article 370 was upheld by the Supreme Court. “The Parliament was in session, he (the PM) could have spoken on it there or in an address to the nation or at a rally, or Mann ki Baat. But he preferred to write it down. A scholar from an institute also wanted his opinion on the Israel-Hamas conflict printed on our edit page, even though he’s a regular on TV and digital platforms. Why? Because what he needs to argue out in a well-thought-out manner can only be in an article. The written word has power and sanctity that never goes,” Bhattacharya said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); She said the proliferation of social media may look like a crisis, especially when everyone around is using mobile internet, talking about AI, and watching videos and reels on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, etc. However, despite using digital media, people are still reading. “Our crisis starts when people stop reading,” she said. Stating that adversity is a chance for advantage, she advised media houses to get into podcasting, make videos and reels, make the online sections of publications more buzzing, and be active on social media. She also expressed her concerns over the spread of fake news and deliberate malicious news and urged the media entities to disseminate the truth for the greater interest of society. Group editor of Prameya and News7, Gopal Krishna Mohapatra said taking inspiration from founder Prof Manojranjan Nayak, the newspaper, news channel, and their digital wings are publishing and broadcasting news in a truthful and unbiased manner to the people. Prameya news editor Dhirendra Mishra, CEO Sunil Kumar Das, News7 working editor Debanarayan Sethi, and digital wing head Subrat Das also spoke. Journalists and employees of Prameya and News7 were felicitated on the occasion for their performances. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp