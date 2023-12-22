Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik push for irrigation plans in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated the left canal of Baitarani river under Anandpur barrage in Keonjhar and also dedicated Haldia dam of Subarnarekha irrigation project in Mayurbhanj.

The 28 km canal connecting Baitarani and Salandi rivers will facilitate irrigation to 2,221 hectare (ha) of agricultural land in Hatadihi and Anandpur blocks of Keonjhar.

Besides, 56,550 ha in seven blocks of Balasore will be irrigated by the canal in the kharif season. The canal will also provide irrigation facilities to 50,000 ha in rabi season by storing the water in Salandi river. The cost of both projects has been estimated at Rs 822 crore.

The Haldia dam will irrigate an additional 5,520 ha. So far, 62,480 ha has been irrigated by the Subarnarekha project. On the day, the chief minister laid the foundation stone for the second phase work of Subarnarekha project. On completion, it will irrigate 39,694 ha in the Maurbhanj and Balasore districts.

Besides, the chief minister also laid the foundation stone for a barrage over Khairi Bhandan river at Anlabani village in Mayurbhanj. It will irrigate 6,950 ha of land in three blocks and provide drinking water to 35,000 people of the area. The cost of the project has been estimated at Rs 2,338 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the state government is committed towards the development of agriculture and farmers. “Several programmes of the government have been designed for the economic empowerment of farmers. KALIA scheme, farm loan up to Rs 1 lakh, farm insurance, scholarship for children and others will improve the financial condition of farmers,” he said.

Water Resources Minister Tukuni Sahu said the government has accorded priority to the irrigation sector to ensure that water reaches the agricultural fields of all the farmers. Thanking the chief minister, School and Mass Education Minister Sudam Marndi said on completion, the projects will help in providing irrigation water to a large number of farmers. Chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian, chief secretary PK Jena, development commissioner Anu Garg and MLAs of both districts were present.

