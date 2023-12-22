Home States Odisha

Cold wave continues in Odisha, IMD issues fog warning for 13 districts

G Udayagiri in Kandhamal district was the coldest place in Odisha at 4.6 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar said.

Published: 22nd December 2023 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2023 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

As per the national weather forecaster, dense fog is likely to occur at one or two places in Cuttack, Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri and nine other districts. (File Photo)

As per the national weather forecaster, dense fog is likely to occur at one or two places in Cuttack, Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri and nine other districts. (File Photo)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: As the coldwave intensified in Odisha with 16 places recording temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius, the IMD on Friday warned of dense fog in 13 districts of the state.

The IMD in a yellow warning (be updated) said that dense fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jajpur, Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Koraput.

G Udayagiri in Kandhamal district was the coldest place in Odisha at 4.6 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar said, adding that as many as 16 places in the state recorded temperatures at or below 10 degrees Celsius.

G Udayagiri was followed by Semiliguda at 5.6 degrees Celsius, Phulbani 6, Kirei 7.1, Koraput 7.7, Keonjhar 7.8, Daringbadi 8, Angul and Bhawanipatna 8.6, Rourkela 8.7, Sundargarh and Nabarangpur 9, Sonepur 9.3, Jharsuguda 9.4, Ranital 9.4 and Chipilima 9.8 degrees Celsius.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 13.4 and 13.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha IMD coldwave fog warning

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp