Home States Odisha

Invites sent out for Srimandir heritage corridor inauguration

A special team will visit Nepal to invite the king who is ceremonially connected with Sri Jagannath temple.

Published: 22nd December 2023 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

CM Naveen Patnaik reviews Srimandir Parikrama project works. (Photo | Express)

Representative image of CM Naveen Patnaik reviews Srimandir Parikrama project works. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PURI: Ahead of the inauguration of the Srimandir Parikrama corridor on January 17, 2024, preliminary work commenced on Thursday. In a ceremonial procession,  temple chief administrator Ranjan Kumar Das, accompanied by members of the Temple Managing Committee, district collector Samarth Verma and servitors, went to Srimandir to invite Lord Jagannath and his siblings for the momentous occasion.

After inviting the Trinity, the team also solicited the presence of other deities established in small temples inside the Srimandir premises. A team will also go to Ujjain (MP) on Friday to invite Swami Neeschalananda Saraswati, the Sankaracharya of Puri Gobardhan Peeth who has been camping there.

On the day, Verma in a meeting of all concerned and members of the servitor body approved the list of invitees for the ceremony. The meeting constituted 31 teams who will meet the VIPs and invite them to the inauguration. While 14 teams will distribute invitation cards within the state, 17 will go to different parts of the country to invite the dignitaries, religious heads of various temples and shrines, mutts and important religious institutions.

A special team will visit Nepal to invite the king who is ceremonially connected with Sri Jagannath temple.  On December 26, a team of priests will go to Bhubaneswar and invite Lord Lingaraj for the occasion. Soon a team will ceremonially invite the king Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb.

The MC members, Chhatisha Nijog members, senior servitors besides temple officials participated in the meeting. The process for the inauguration will begin on January 12 with the initiation of primary work for the three-day yajna which will begin on  January 15 and conclude with the offering of ‘Purna Ahuti’ by the Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb on January 17. Thereafter, the chief minister will dedicate the Parikrama corridor to devotees. On the day, Gajapati held a meeting of Sortiya Brahmins to finalise the process and timings of the Yajna.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srimandir Parikrama corridor Lord Jagannath

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp