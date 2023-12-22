Odisha: Kuchinda bandh over district status hits life

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Normal life came to a standstill in Sambalpur’s Kuchinda on Thursday due to a 12-hour bandh demanding district status for the sub-division.Organised under the aegis of Kuchinda Zilla Dabi Kriyanusthan Committee, the bandh was supported by several social outfits, all the political parties besides people from all walks of life in Kuchinda.

The government and private offices, courts, banks and financial institutions, educational institutions, business establishments and markets remained closed on the day. Similarly, vehicular movement was also affected during the bandh.

Convener of the committee, Pramod Chhuria said the tribal-dominated Kuchinda has been deprived of government schemes and benefits.“Kuchinda comprises three blocks and an NAC. While it is among some of the most backward areas of the state, the problems here are different from other parts of the Sambalpur district. From the poor economic status of the people to irrigation and infrastructure, the sub-division is affected by a plethora of problems. The people here can get the benefits only when Kuchinda will be declared as a separate district,” he asserted

The Kuchinda sub-divisional headquarters town is located around 80 km from the Sambalpur district headquarters town.“The bandh was successful. We hope the government will give attention to our genuine demand otherwise the agitation will be intensified in the coming days,” Chhuria warned.

