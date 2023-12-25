Bharat Jodo II likely to include Odisha districts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At least six districts of Odisha are likely to be a part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra II - East to West - to be undertaken by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in January ahead of elections. Sources in the party said, Bharat Jodo Yatra in Odisha will start from Balasore and pass through Bhadrak, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur and Sundargarh districts. This is the tentative list of districts suggested by the state Congress to the All India Congress Committee (AICC). However, a final decision is yet to be taken in this regard.

Senior Congress leaders said that the number of districts may also change in the final list. They said a clear picture will emerge within the next two to three days. But Odisha will certainly be part of the yatra this time. Party sources said, all the 30 districts wanted to be included, but it won’t be possible. As the yatra will enter Odisha from West Bengal, it is likely to pass through Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts before moving into Jharkhand.

During the Bharat Jodo Yatra I, Odisha leaders demanded the inclusion of some districts of the state. However, it had bypassed Odisha during that time. President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak had then undertaken Bharat Jodo Yatra Odisha to assuage the feelings of the party workers.

Speaking to TNIE, Pattanayak said the route is being worked out. All aspects including the security angle are also being assessed before a final decision is taken, he said. The OPCC president further informed that the route chart will be announced soon hoping, this time several Odisha districts will be part of the yatra.

