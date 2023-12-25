Two SOG jawans injured in IED explosion in Odisha's Kandhamal district

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/BERHAMPUR/PHULBANI: Two jawans of Special Operations Group (SOG) of Odisha Police sustained injuries after an improvised explosive device (IED) reportedly planted by Maoists exploded in Sirla forest under Tumudibandha of Kandhamal district on Sunday.

The incident took place at around 10 am. Initial investigation revealed the IED was planted on a tree but it is yet to be ascertained whether the explosive was manual or was triggered by pressure. Combing operation is still underway in the region, ADG (Operations) Dev Datta Singh told The New Indian Express.

Sources said the security personnel had received information about the presence of 25 to 30 Naxals in the region following which they had launched the combing operation for the last two days. Police suspect the IED could have been planted by the members of Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division of the outlawed CPI (Maoist). The role of red ultras belonging to Bansadhara-Ghumusar-Nagabali (BGN) division cannot also be ruled out as the explosion took place in the tri-junction area of Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Rayagada districts, said sources.

“So far, no exchange of fire has been reported in the area. Combing operation is still underway and investigation into the IED explosion is continuing,” said Kandhamal SP, Suvendu Kumar Patra. One of the jawans Amiya Ranjan Das is reported to have sustained splinter injuries in his right eye. He was rushed to a hospital in Baliguda and later shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar where he is likely to undergo surgery on Sunday night. Another jawan Prashant Jena sustained injuries in his hand and he is undergoing treatment in Phulbani, sources said.

Earlier this year, Naxal violence took place under Tumudibandha police limits on May 24 when there was an exchange of fire between the security forces and the Maoists. The latest incident comes just a few days after senior officers of Odisha Police, Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) discussed about Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Boudh districts emerging as the new flash point of Naxal activities. Police sources said Naxals are using Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Boudh corridor so that the ultras in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand remain connected.

