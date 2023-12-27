Odisha: Congress to observe death anniversary of Kalinganagar tribals

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In an apparent bid to play the tribal card ahead of 2024 polls, the state Congress on Tuesday announced that the party will observe the death anniversary of the tribals who were killed in police firing at Kalinganagar in Jajpur district.

Addressing a media conference here, state president Sarat Pattanayak said that Congress leaders and workers at all levels will observe the death anniversary of the dead tribals on January 2 to expose the anti-tribal nature of the Centre and the state government.

Pattanayak said then Congress president Sonia Gandhi had visited Kalinganagar after the police firing and had described this as a great tragedy. The OPCC president alleged that not only Kalinganagar, tribals of Maikanch in Rayagada, Raighar of Nabarangpur and Gumudumaha in Kandhamal districts also faced the wrath of the government machinery in the past.

