Miner fined Rs 228.25 crore for illegal extraction of minor minerals in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The Jajpur administration has imposed a fine of Rs 228.25 crore on one person for the illegal extraction of minor minerals from the Manduka morrum quarry in Darpan tehsil. The action was taken by collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore after getting a letter from the Darpan tehsil to impose a fine of Rs 29 crore on Sarbeswar Behuria of Saroi village towards illegal extraction of minor minerals from a quarry area under its jurisdiction last month.

Based on the recommendation by the tehsil authorities, the collector enhanced the fine calculating royalty, additional charges and penalty along with, District Mineral Fund (DMF), Environment Management Fund (EMF) and environmental compensation charges from Rs 29 crore to Rs 228.25 crore after adding all other penalties.

According to reports, the Darpan tehsildar in a letter to the administration recommended imposing a fine on Behuria for illegally excavating a quantity of 253273.65 cum of morrum at Manduka quarry as per the calculation by the drone survey agency, ‘Areal Construction and Geo-India Services.’ The collector also asked the tehsildar to issue a demand note to Behura immediately for blatantly violating OMMC rules 2016.

“We have calculated the amount of penalty based on royalty, additional charges and penalty along with DMF, EMF and environmental compensation charges for illegal extraction of mineral from Manduka Morrum quarry. Darpan tehsil authorities have been asked categorically to immediately issue the demand notice to Behura for gross violation of OMMC rules 2016,” said Rathore.

