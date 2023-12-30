Home States Odisha

Renovated Nrusinghanath temple to be unveiled in January

Published: 30th December 2023

Renovated Nrusinghanath temple in Sambalpur | Express

By Express News Service

BARGARH: With the New Year inching closer, devotees and locals are waiting to witness the unveiling of the historical Nrusinghanath temple, situated at the foothills of Gandhamardan hills near Paikmal in Bargarh district after the major facelift, work for which is on in full swing.The developmental works at the historical shrine are being carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 23 crore and a target has been set to complete the development work by January 10 next year.

Executive officer of the temple, Purusottam Pradhan, said, work on several facilities catering to tourists is underway. Among the major developments are the creation of a Bhoga mandap, dedicated waiting halls for both male and female visitors, modernised toilets, an open living centre, a cloakroom besides a ramp for the challenged persons.

Earlier, in June this year, chairman, 5T Initiatives, VK Pandian had reviewed the progress of development works in Nrusinghanath temple complex and asked the management to expedite the work during his visit to Bargarh district.

The project aims at improving pilgrim and visitor experience of the temple. The entire temple region will be developed with focus on religious and cultural traditions, natural ecosystem and adventure tourism. Apart from up-gradation of temple facilities with beautification and renovation of temple, picnic amenities will also developed considering the high footfalls of picnickers. While around 6,000 people from nearby districts as well as neighbouring states visit the temple every day on an average, the number doubles up during the picnic season.

