Artistes of  Malyabanta Desia Natguru Sanskrutika Sangathan hit streets with 15-pt charter of  demands

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Thousands of artistes of Malyabanta Desia Natguru Sanskrutika Sangathan in their traditional attire took out a rally from Hatpada to Collectorate here in the district headquarters town on Wednesday and handed over a 15-point charter of demands to collector Vishal Singh addressed to the chief minister.

The demands included increase in the monthly allowance of Rs 1200 to Rs 3000 being given under Mukhya Mantri Kalakar Sahayata Yojana, monthly allowance for the family of the artistes in case of their death, an annual budget for development of ancient art and culture in the state among others.

The protesters hit the streets through their form of dance and music.They threatened to intensify the agitation across the state if their demands are not considered soon.Among others, Sangathan president Anadi Kada, vice-presidents Ghenu Muduli and Dhanurjaya Hantal, advisers Ratnakar Das and Rama Chandra Padel were a part of the agitation.

