CM Naveen Patnaik asks farmers to adopt farm mechanisation

The event is focused on discussing emerging technologies in agriculture and promoting the state’s agricultural sector.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik going round the state-level agriculture fair Krushi Odisha - 2023 at Baramunda ground in Bhubaneswar | Shamim Qureshy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday called upon the farmers to adopt latest technology, farm mechanisation and crop diversification to boost personal income and contribute to Odisha’s growth.

Inaugurating the three-day Krushi Odisha-2023 here, the chief minister said new technology can lead to development of the agriculture sector and the farmers should take advantage of it.

“Odisha has become a leading state in the field of agriculture. From a food-deficient state, we have become a surplus state in food grains and are supplying rice to the public distribution system of the entire country. The development of agriculture and farmers has always topped the agenda of my government,” he said.

Stating that KALIA scheme has provided income security to the farmers, the CM said programmes like Panas (jackfruit) Mission and Chhatu (mushroom) Mission are being undertaken to better the income of farmers. Millet Mission has drawn the attention of the country as well as world, he added.

Agriculture Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain, chairman of the Odisha Skill Development Authority Subroto Bagchi and senior officials spoke on the occasion. The event being organised by Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department, will continue till February 18.

The theme of this year’s event is “Emerging Technology in Agriculture”. The event is focused on discussing emerging technologies in agriculture and promoting the state’s agricultural sector.

