Trains cancelled as locals stage ‘rail roko’ demanding halt at Bamra in Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR/ROURKELA: Demanding halt of express trains at Bamra railway station, locals on Wednesday staged a ‘rail roko’ agitation.At least three trains were cancelled and a few others diverted on the Mumbai-Howrah line due to the agitation spearheaded by Bamra Rail Kriyanusthan Committee.

Locals have been demanding halt of some trains at the railway station for a long time. On March 22 last year, they had written to the divisional railway manager of Chakradharpur division in this regard. They had staged a similar protest on March 30, 2022.

The locals, in a memorandum submitted to the authorities concerned on February 3 over the issue, had demanded halt of stoppages of 12 trains at the station.South Eastern Railway (SER) sources said on the day, 12871 Howrah-Titlagarh Ispat Express was short-terminated at Rourkela and the train’s journey till Titlagarh was cancelled.

The 22862 Kantabanji-Titlagarh-Howrah Express was short-terminated at Jharsuguda and its journey till Howarh was cancelled. The 18118 Gunupur-Rourkela Rajyarani Express and 18452 Puri-Hatia Tapaswini Express were also short-terminated at Jharsuguda, while the 18110 Itwari-Tatanagar Express was short-terminated at Raipur. The 18126 Puri-Rourkela Express was short-terminated at Sambalpur.

The agitation continued for around 11 hours from 6 am to 5 am and owing to it, Rourkela-Puri-Rourkela Express, Rourkela-Bhubaneswar- Rourkela intercity express from both directions and Sambalpur-Varanasi Express were cancelled.

The rail roko was withdrawn after the ADRM, Chakradharpur Division along with Sambalpur ADM, Ajambar Mohanty and other district level officials assured the agitators that their demand will be placed before the Railway Board at the earliest.

Demand for stoppage at Bamra

Howrah-Titlagarh superfast express

Dhanbad -Alleppey Express

Tata-Ernakulam Express

Sambalpur-Jammu

Tawi Muri Express

Howrah-Kurla Express

Tata-Bilaspur Express

Puri-Rishikesh Express

Rourkela-Bhubaneswar intercity Express

Rajendra Nagar-Durg Express

Howrah-Ahmedabad

Superfast Express

Rourkela-Jagdalpur Express

Sambalpur-Varanasi Express

Stoppages approved

from Feb 17 by SER

13288/13287 Rajendranagar-Durg-Rajendranagar Express

22839/22840 Rourkela-Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Express

12833/12834 Ahmedabad-Howrah-Ahmedabad Express

18477/18478 Puri - Yog Nagari Rishikesh - Puri Express

SAMBALPUR/ROURKELA: Demanding halt of express trains at Bamra railway station, locals on Wednesday staged a ‘rail roko’ agitation.At least three trains were cancelled and a few others diverted on the Mumbai-Howrah line due to the agitation spearheaded by Bamra Rail Kriyanusthan Committee. Locals have been demanding halt of some trains at the railway station for a long time. On March 22 last year, they had written to the divisional railway manager of Chakradharpur division in this regard. They had staged a similar protest on March 30, 2022. The locals, in a memorandum submitted to the authorities concerned on February 3 over the issue, had demanded halt of stoppages of 12 trains at the station.South Eastern Railway (SER) sources said on the day, 12871 Howrah-Titlagarh Ispat Express was short-terminated at Rourkela and the train’s journey till Titlagarh was cancelled. The 22862 Kantabanji-Titlagarh-Howrah Express was short-terminated at Jharsuguda and its journey till Howarh was cancelled. The 18118 Gunupur-Rourkela Rajyarani Express and 18452 Puri-Hatia Tapaswini Express were also short-terminated at Jharsuguda, while the 18110 Itwari-Tatanagar Express was short-terminated at Raipur. The 18126 Puri-Rourkela Express was short-terminated at Sambalpur. The agitation continued for around 11 hours from 6 am to 5 am and owing to it, Rourkela-Puri-Rourkela Express, Rourkela-Bhubaneswar- Rourkela intercity express from both directions and Sambalpur-Varanasi Express were cancelled. The rail roko was withdrawn after the ADRM, Chakradharpur Division along with Sambalpur ADM, Ajambar Mohanty and other district level officials assured the agitators that their demand will be placed before the Railway Board at the earliest. Demand for stoppage at Bamra Howrah-Titlagarh superfast express Dhanbad -Alleppey Express Tata-Ernakulam Express Sambalpur-Jammu Tawi Muri Express Howrah-Kurla Express Tata-Bilaspur Express Puri-Rishikesh Express Rourkela-Bhubaneswar intercity Express Rajendra Nagar-Durg Express Howrah-Ahmedabad Superfast Express Rourkela-Jagdalpur Express Sambalpur-Varanasi Express Stoppages approved from Feb 17 by SER 13288/13287 Rajendranagar-Durg-Rajendranagar Express 22839/22840 Rourkela-Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Express 12833/12834 Ahmedabad-Howrah-Ahmedabad Express 18477/18478 Puri - Yog Nagari Rishikesh - Puri Express