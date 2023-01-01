Home States Odisha

Ambapalli village in Odisha brings out an actor from each family 

Published: 01st January 2023 08:45 AM

Bal Krishna , Yashoda

Actors playing Bal Krishna and Yashoda during Dhanuyatra in Bargarh | Express

By Mayank Pani
Express News Service

BARGARH:  For the last 75 years since Dhanuyatra is being celebrated in Bargarh, Ambapalli village turns into Gopapura, and has sent hundreds of performers to the stage from each family who have been enacting various roles in Krishna Leela for decades now.

Be it as small a role as Gopal Balak and Gopi or as important as Krishna and Balaram, there are times when more than one member of each family participates in the Krishna Leela. Bipin Bihari Birtia, now in his mid-70s, started participating in ‘Krishna Leela’ at the age of 10. He recalled, “Back in our days, women were hesitant to participate in stage plays. Those characters were also played by men. I have played different roles for over 16 years including that of Gopi, Yashoda and Rohini.”

Interestingly, in 1980, Bipin’s daughter, Minakhi became the first woman to play the character of Radha. Now in her 50s, Minakhi said, “Everyone voluntarily decides to play a part in Krishna Leela. It has become a tradition over the decades. Children grow up seeing their family members or those in their neighbourhood participating in it and they come forward themselves. It is overwhelming to see how Dhanuyatra has evolved over the years.” 

Another resident of Ambapali, Panchanan Birtia has been participating in Krishna Leela for more than 30 years. While he participated for the first time in 1985 and played the role of Krishna for two consecutive years, he has donned several other roles subsequently. 

 “Our spirits are at peak during Dhanuyatra. Call it devotion towards Krishna or a custom, we feel fortunate to participate in the enactments of Gopapura. Even if someone does not participate in the play, he/she expresses his/her solidarity by decorating the houses and drawing rangoli to welcome Krishna. The festival binds us together,” said Panchanan.

This year, Panchanan’s daughter Baishnabi is playing the role of Radha. Similarly, Samrat Mahapatra, who is playing the role of Krishna this year, has already played the role of Gopal Balak in the past.  While Bargarh town transforms into Mathura during the open-air festival, Ambapali village on the other side of Jeera river, considered Yamuna, becomes Gopalpur. 

