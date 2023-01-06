Odisha CM Naveen gifts Birsa Munda stadium to hockey

By Express News Service

ROURKELA/BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated the world’s largest dedicated hockey stadium at Rourkela ahead of the men’s FIH Hockey World Cup which begins on January 13. Built at a cost of over Rs 260 crore in a record 15 months, the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium (BMHS) is laced with world-class infrastructure and facilities. It has a capacity of hosting over 20,000 spectators.

The stadium will host 20 of the 44 matches of the quadrennial tournament. The other matches will be played at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The chief minister said that it is the most valued gift of Odisha to the nation. Stating that it is a glory for Odisha, he said that the stadium will be the main centre of international hockey and continue to give opportunities to players from across the world to showcase their talent.

The chief minister also dedicated the World Cup village developed at a cost of around Rs 85 crore on the stadium campus. The complex has all amenities, including a practice pitch, fitness centre, hydrotherapy pool, dressing and changing room and a 225-room residential complex, developed in a record nine months, with five-star facilities capable of accommodating 400 players.

The BMHS complex is expected to offer a holistic environment to the participating world cup teams. Taj Group has been roped in by Hockey India to offer hospitality service that reflects the culture of Odisha.

Naveen said that the efforts of the state government to create a hockey ecosystem will inspire the younger generation to take up the sport. The stadium is the reflection of the state government’s intention to excel in every field, and would add to Odisha’s image in the field of sports infrastructure.

After inaugurating the stadium, he asked his trademark question to the gathering ‘aapan mane khusi to’ (are you all happy) and to a thunderous applause, he replied ‘mu bhi bahut khusi’ (I am also very happy). He invited all hockey lovers to be a part of the World Cup.

While interacting with the India hockey team he announced Rs 1 crore for each player if the national team goes on to win the trophy. Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey, Minister of State for Sports Tusharkanti Behera, 5T secretary VK Pandian and senior officials were present.

