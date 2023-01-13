More e-buses added to Mo Bus fleet, free shuttle for Hockey World Cup from today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At least 15 new electric buses were included to the existing fleet of Mo Buses in the state capital on Thursday to promote public transport as well as green mobility ahead of the Hockey World Cup 2023.Officials of the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), the agency responsible for the public transport service in the Capital region, said the hockey special shuttle service will also be introduced from January 13 to 29.

Earlier, CRUT had added 20 electric buses to the Mo Bus fleet to ensure pollution-free and comfortable rides to the commuters. Officials of the agency said the new buses started plying on different routes in the Capital region of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Khurda from Thursday. Soon 10 more e-buses will be introduced to the fleet to meet the increasing demand of public transport, they said.

Sensing the need for better public transport during the hockey World Cup, the state government has made CRUT an integral part of the quadrennial event asking it to provide the transit services in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela - the cities where World Cup matches will be played.

Accordingly, the agency launched the Mo Bus service in Rourkela to ensure its citizens and tourists get seamless mobility service, especially during the World Cup, in the Steel City. CRUT officials said to encourage citizens and visitors to choose public transport over private vehicles, they have announced that those having valid ticket or pass of the matches could commute in Mo Bus free of cost in its special shuttle services.

BHUBANESWAR: At least 15 new electric buses were included to the existing fleet of Mo Buses in the state capital on Thursday to promote public transport as well as green mobility ahead of the Hockey World Cup 2023.Officials of the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), the agency responsible for the public transport service in the Capital region, said the hockey special shuttle service will also be introduced from January 13 to 29. Earlier, CRUT had added 20 electric buses to the Mo Bus fleet to ensure pollution-free and comfortable rides to the commuters. Officials of the agency said the new buses started plying on different routes in the Capital region of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Khurda from Thursday. Soon 10 more e-buses will be introduced to the fleet to meet the increasing demand of public transport, they said. Sensing the need for better public transport during the hockey World Cup, the state government has made CRUT an integral part of the quadrennial event asking it to provide the transit services in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela - the cities where World Cup matches will be played. Accordingly, the agency launched the Mo Bus service in Rourkela to ensure its citizens and tourists get seamless mobility service, especially during the World Cup, in the Steel City. CRUT officials said to encourage citizens and visitors to choose public transport over private vehicles, they have announced that those having valid ticket or pass of the matches could commute in Mo Bus free of cost in its special shuttle services.